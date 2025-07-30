Ethiopia: PM Abiy Urges All to Mobilize, Participate in Single Day Planting of Seedlings Campaign Tomorrow

30 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that this week, Ethiopia will once again rise to the challenge of building a greener, more resilient future, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

"Tomorrow, starting at 6 am and as part of our Green Legacy Initiative, we will aim to plant 700 million seedlings in a single day. An ambitious target, but one that reflects the strength, unity, and determination of our people," the premier noted on a social media post this morning.

This is more than just tree planting, Abiy said, stating that "It is a call to action for every citizen, young and old, urban and rural, to take part in restoring our environment, protecting our water sources, improving livelihoods, and securing a sustainable future for generations to come."

He further urged all to mobilize and participate in the campaign, adding "Together, we can grow not only trees but a stronger, greener Ethiopia."

