Uganda: Hudu, High-Profile Figures to Appear Before NRM Election Disputes Tribunal

Former Masaka Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hudu Hussein is among several high-profile political figures scheduled to appear before the National Resistance Movement (NRM) election disputes tribunal as it enters its second day of hearings.

Hudu, who contested the NRM primary for the Northern Division parliamentary seat in Mbale City, lost to incumbent Lawrence Nangoli by a narrow margin of 591 votes, polling 21,575 against Nangoli's 22,166.

The politician who keeps circling between RDC and failed elective politics is now challenging the results, alleging widespread irregularities and electoral fraud.

The tribunal continues to address complaints arising from the party's primaries, which were marked by multiple allegations of vote rigging, intimidation, and procedural irregularities.

Alongside Hudu, other prominent figures appearing before the tribunal today include State Minister for Fisheries Hellen Adoa, Minister for Security Jim Muhwezi, and Minister for Internal Affairs Kahinda Otafire.

The hearings follow a busy first day where 56 cases were heard. The tribunal is expected to process a similar number of petitions today, as it seeks to resolve disputes ahead of the general elections.

Hudu has vowed to formally petition the outcome, accusing his rivals of disenfranchising voters through intimidation, ballot manipulation, and forgery of election documents.

He described the primary process as a "defilement of democracy" and has urged his supporters to remain hopeful as he prepares his case before the tribunal.

The tribunal sessions in Kampala provide parties with opportunities to present evidence and call witnesses.

Observers say its rulings will be crucial for maintaining NRM unity and strengthening the party ahead of the national polls.