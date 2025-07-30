Uganda: Minister Nyamutooro Launches This Year's Reach a Hand Festival to Empower Girls

The State Minister for Energy and Mineral Development and National Youth Representative in Parliament, Phiona Nyamutoro, has launched the GN Trybe Brave Girls Festival at the Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) head office in Lungujja.

The annual initiative is designed to empower girls and young women across Uganda through education, mentorship, and leadership platforms.

In her keynote address, Nyamutoro expressed strong personal and professional support for the initiative, noting that her passion for youth and gender issues aligns with the core mission of the Brave Girls Festival.

"I am very passionate about the girl child and the promotion of women's rights," she said. "There's a perception that urban spaces spoil our young people, yet when you walk into Reach A Hand Uganda, you witness a space where young people are at the forefront of change. That's not something you find every day."

Nyamutoro emphasised that Uganda is full of brilliant youth, but the challenge lies in access to the right skills and information to translate their potential into practical outcomes.

"We are not short of intelligent young people," she remarked.

"What we lack is the ability to transform that brilliance into action due to a gap in skills and information. Once we solve that, we will have addressed many of the challenges we face as a nation."

She pointed out that today's youth are heavily influenced by digital misinformation and online trends, which often distort reality.

"Many young people are misinformed by the excitement of the internet. We need to create safe spaces where they can learn, share, and grow with accurate information."

The minister explained that the GN Trybe Brave Girls Festival is not just a celebration, but a platform to reflect on the progress made over the years in creating safe, informed, and inclusive environments for girls and women.

"When we first began discussions around menstruation, it was embarrassing for many to even mention the word," she recounted.

"During a school outreach, we asked students if they had heard about menstruation -- most of them hid under their desks. Yet the reality is that many young people are sexually active and experimenting, often without the right information."

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, she pointed out that teenage pregnancies doubled during the lockdown period, exposing gaps in parental guidance and access to reproductive health information.

"Peer influence is a powerful tool," she added.

"It's through peer-led platforms like this that young people feel safe enough to open up about their experiences. Unfortunately, much of what they know today is tainted by misinformation, and that's affecting the quality of our youth."

However, she expressed optimism about the changing mindset among youth, especially the emergence of young leaders.

"My prayers are being answered -- young people are now saying, 'I can be a minister.' Let's ensure that this transformation is intentional and inclusive.

She also called for girl empowerment during the upcoming election season.

Speaking at the launch, Reach A Hand Uganda's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Humphrey Nabimanya, noted that the Brave Girls Festival was initiated in 2018 to spotlight the unique challenges that girls and women face in Uganda, including gender-based violence, inequality, and limited access to education and health services.

"The Brave Girls Festival has become a national platform to amplify voices that are often unheard," said Mr. Nabimanya. "This year, we will hold festivals in two districts, including Nebbi, with the national celebration slated for October 11 in Kampala."

He also added that with the upcoming election season, there is a greater need to bring girls' and women's issues to the forefront of national discourse.

"We want to ensure that leaders and policymakers commit to creating safe and equitable spaces for women and girls during this critical period.

The launch also featured a panel of powerful stories from women who have overcome adversity. One of the highlights came from reigning Miss Uganda, Natasha Nyonyozi, who shared her journey from being body-shamed to standing tall as a national beauty queen.

"As a young girl, I was told I was too skinny and needed to gain weight," she shared. "But I chose to embrace confidence and self-love. Today, I stand proud not only as Miss Uganda but as a global representative. You should never let others determine your worth."

Actress Cleopatra Koheirwe, popularly known as Cleo, also inspired the audience with her commitment to using art as a tool for advocacy and education.

"Through playing different roles, including characters with disabilities, I've learned that storytelling can help end stigma and debunk myths," she said. "Art is a powerful vehicle for shifting mindsets and opening up conversations around inclusion."