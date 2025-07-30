Uganda: Museveni Gives Shs300m Financial Boost to Kampala Street Vendors

President Museveni has extended financial support worth Shs 300 million to street hawkers operating in Kampala City, in a move aimed at empowering informal traders and integrating them into Uganda's formal economy.

The funds were delivered on the President's behalf by State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, during a vibrant ceremony held at Kololo Independence Grounds on Tuesday.

Each hawker received Shs 100,000 in cash, alongside purchases of merchandise they had brought to the event.

"This is part of an ongoing presidential initiative to uplift the most marginalized Ugandans and ensure that every citizen joins the money economy," Ms. Barekye said, emphasizing the president's inclusive economic vision. She added that the President would continue monitoring the impact of the support and consider further assistance based on progress.

The event was organized by Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Mobilization, Mr. Moses Byaruhanga, who praised the hawkers for staying organized and visible, making it easier for the President to understand and respond to their needs.

"The president has always asked how you survive on the streets," Mr. Byaruhanga said. "Through your leaders, we've been able to identify solutions that respond directly to your challenges."

He also clarified that supporting street vendors does not contradict the city's regulatory framework, assuring that government assistance will continue even as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) enforces its operational guidelines.

"We cannot abandon vulnerable people just because we fear others will follow. As the city develops, hawkers will be able to work in structured environments that benefit both them and their customers," he added.

Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, delivered greetings from the President and urged hawkers to maintain discipline and cleanliness in the city.

"Please avoid littering and operating in unauthorized areas. Carry polythene bags for your waste and respect the green spaces," she advised.

She also encouraged hawkers to explore additional government empowerment programs, including the Parish Development Model (PDM), Presidential Skilling Centres, and Emyooga.

Turning to politics, Hajjat Kabanda appealed to the vendors to support President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the 2026 general elections.

"I want to inform you that President Museveni will be on the ballot in 2026. Please vote for him and for all NRM candidates. Where you see a bus, tick," she said, referencing the party's symbol.

Kampala Central Division Mayor, Mr. Salim Uhuru, commended the President's continued support for informal workers.

"Some people want to drive you out of the city, but President Museveni believes you belong here, working for your families and contributing to the economy," he said, also urging hawkers to support the NRM.

The event was attended by several key leaders, including Presidential Advisor on Kampala Affairs Hajjat Sarah Kanyike, NRM division chairpersons, and other party officials.