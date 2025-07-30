Uganda: Museveni Hails Uganda's Ties With Ireland As He Bids Farewell to Outgoing Ambassador

President Museveni has hailed the longstanding partnership between Uganda and Ireland as he bid farewell to the outgoing Irish Ambassador, Kevin Colgan, at State House Entebbe.

During their meeting, the President thanked Ambassador Colgan for his diplomatic service and wished him success in his next assignment.

"I am very happy to meet you and thank you for your good service. I wish you good luck in your next posting," President Museveni said.

Ambassador Colgan, who previously served in Uganda during the late 1990s, returned for a second tour in 2020. He departs after four years of fostering cooperation in areas such as education, health, and regional integration.

Reflecting on global and regional issues, President Museveni emphasized the need for fair and inclusive trade as a pathway to prosperity.

"Production and consumption must be linked. You cannot trade effectively with poor people--they need purchasing power. It's in our interest that Africa rises, so we all benefit from trade," he said.

He added: "Those who buy from us are helping us."

The President also acknowledged Ireland's constructive approach in global affairs, noting that the country "does not carry the baggage of past wrongs," and called for deeper dialogue between Africa and the West.

"There is no need for unnecessary conflicts. We should be talking," he noted.

Recalling Africa's liberation journey, Museveni identified himself as part of the continent's "third generation" of freedom fighters and pointed to missed opportunities in Africa's industrialization due to misguided global economic advice.

"When I wanted to build a steel factory, I was told there was too much steel in the world. But then China emerged and the price of steel soared. That shows how global prosperity benefits everyone," he said.

In his remarks, Ambassador Colgan expressed deep appreciation for Uganda's transformation over the past two decades.

"When I first came in the 1990s, Uganda was facing major challenges like HIV/AIDS. But returning 20 years later, I've seen incredible progress--in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Kampala is almost unrecognizable," he said.

Colgan also praised the leadership of President Museveni and his advocacy for regional integration and Pan-Africanism.

"Your Excellency, we recognize your strong voice for internal development. Like the EU, which has enjoyed peace among member states, we believe in removing artificial barriers to economic growth," he said.

The outgoing ambassador affirmed Ireland's continued development cooperation with Uganda, especially in education and in Karamoja, highlighting an increase in Ireland's development funding.

He also recalled a personal highlight during his tour--speaking at an education event in Lugogo in 2022 alongside President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni.

"I was touched by your passionate commitment to Universal Primary and Secondary Education. That moment stayed with me," he said.

In parting, Ambassador Colgan paid a lighthearted tribute to Uganda's coffee.

"I hope my family and I can find Ugandan coffee where we are going--it's the best," he said.

Ambassador Colgan's next diplomatic posting will be in Serbia.