Uganda: Museveni Bids Farewell to Outgoing World Bank Country Manager

President Museveni has commended Ms. R. Mukami Kariuki, the outgoing World Bank Country Manager for Uganda, for her dedicated service and partnership with the government during her tenure.

During a farewell meeting held today at State House Entebbe, President Museveni thanked Ms. Kariuki, who has served in the role since August 1, 2021, for steering key development programs and fostering a strong working relationship between the World Bank and Uganda.

"Thank you so much. I wish you good luck," the President said in a warm parting message.

In response, Ms. Kariuki expressed appreciation for the collaboration extended to her throughout her assignment.

"Your Excellency, I appreciate the support and partnership we have had. It has been a pleasure working with Uganda," she said.

Also present at the meeting was Mr. Qimiao Fan, World Bank Country Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda.

Mr. Fan reiterated the bank's commitment to supporting Uganda's development agenda, with a particular focus on agriculture, job creation, and renewable energy.

"Uganda has great potential," Mr. Fan observed. "You have fertile soils, abundant sunshine for renewable energy, and a rapidly growing young population that needs jobs."

He emphasized the importance of boosting agricultural productivity through investment in irrigation, transport infrastructure, and access to quality seeds and fertilizers.

"In spite of your fertile soils, Uganda's agricultural productivity remains relatively low. Strategic investments in logistics and irrigation will help farmers access markets more effectively," he noted.

President Museveni welcomed the suggestions, pointing to progress already made in agricultural research, including the development of improved seeds for key crops like maize, coffee, bananas, cassava, and potatoes.

"Our research centers have done their job. The challenge now is financing uptake and helping farmers apply these technologies," he said.

He cited the example of Prof. Florence Muranga from Bushenyi, who has successfully used irrigation to increase banana yields to 53 tonnes per acre, compared to the district average of 5 tonnes.

The president also highlighted the government's push to relocate communities from wetlands to the periphery for sustainable fish farming, enabling the restoration of wetland ecosystems while utilizing swamp water for irrigation.

"We want to move people from wetlands and support them to do fish farming on the edge. That way, we preserve the wetlands and still use the water for irrigation," he explained.

President Museveni concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to further collaboration with the World Bank in areas of mutual interest, especially agriculture, youth employment, and climate-smart development.

"Agriculture is part of our ancient heritage. These crops are not foreign; they are ours," he said, underscoring the cultural significance of farming to Uganda's identity.