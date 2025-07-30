Uganda Unveils Ticketing Plan for CHAN 2024 Matches At Namboole

With the countdown on to the kickoff of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, Uganda's Local Organising Committee (LOC) has officially announced digital-only ticketing arrangements for all matches scheduled at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Uganda, which is co-hosting the tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania, will host Group C matches featuring Algeria, Guinea, Niger, South Africa, and the home team, Uganda.

A total of 12 matches, including group games, a quarter-final, a semi-final, and a third-place playoff, will be played at the newly refurbished 32,000-seater Namboole Stadium.

The tournament runs from August 2 to August 30, 2024. Uganda's first match will be played on August 4, when The Cranes face Algeria at 8 p.m., shortly after the opening fixture at Namboole between Niger and Guinea.

CAF has centralised and digitised all ticket sales for CHAN 2024, with no option for physical ticket purchases. Fans can buy tickets online at CAF's ticketing portal or scan a QR code for mobile access.

Purchases can be made using MTN MoMo, Airtel Money, or bank cards.

Each ticket grants access to all matches scheduled on a particular day. However, fans must remain in the stadium if they wish to watch multiple matches, as re-entry is not permitted once a ticket is scanned.

Prices range from shs. 10,000 for Ordinary, shs 30,000 for Silver, and shs. 50,000 for Premium seating. Availability varies by match day, with only Ordinary tickets offered for some of Uganda's games.

To drive fan engagement, the LOC has disbursed UGX 1 billion to FUFA for promotional campaigns via radio, TV, digital platforms, and community engagement activities.

The Chairperson of the Communications and Signage Sub-Committee, Dr. Dennis K. Mugimba, emphasised that the LOC's guiding principle was affordability and accessibility.

"We want every Ugandan who desires to experience this historic football event at Namboole to have the opportunity," he said.

As the tournament approaches, further updates on team arrivals and logistical arrangements are expected from the LOC.