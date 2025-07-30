Uganda: Voter Fatigue Threatens 2026 Elections As Turnout Continues to Decline

Voter turnout in Uganda's general elections has steadily declined over recent years, sparking concerns that many Ugandans may be losing faith in the electoral process.

Political analysts and election observers blame the trend on growing public mistrust in election outcomes, while others point to recurring election-related violence as a major deterrent.

Statistics from the Electoral Commission show that Uganda's first general election under President Museveni in 1996 recorded a 72 percent voter turnout from 8.5 million registered voters.

However, this figure has steadily dropped over the years, with the most recent 2021 elections seeing only 57.22 percent of more than 18 million registered voters casting their ballots.

Veteran journalist John Kakande notes that this voter apathy is not only evident in Kampala but across many urban centres in the country.

"Voter turnout has been falling in many urban areas, not just in Kampala," he observed.

Political analyst Henry Muguzi warns that low voter participation often results in elected leaders lacking a legitimate mandate from the people.

"When few people vote, those elected may not truly represent the voice of the majority," he explained.

However, Muwanga Kivumbi, deputy president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) for the Buganda region, dismisses these concerns as scare tactics aimed at discouraging civic participation.

"These are just tactics to weaken citizens' resolve to participate. Ugandans are still hopeful about voting," he said.

Kakande and Muguzi cite several reasons behind the declining voter turnout, including the heavy military presence during elections, widespread suspicion that results are predetermined, and frustration over leaders failing to fulfill campaign promises.

"People are discouraged when they suspect the winner is already known, or when past leaders haven't delivered," Muguzi said.

They warn that unless steps such as voter education campaigns, demilitarizing the electoral process, and improved outreach by political parties are implemented ahead of the 2026 elections, turnout could drop even further.

Kivumbi stresses the responsibility of every citizen to mobilize others to vote, especially in a political environment where opposition parties often question the impartiality of the Electoral Commission.

"Even when we don't trust the Electoral Commission, it's still our responsibility to vote and encourage others," he said.

While Kakande cautions that internal disputes within the ruling NRM party's primaries could further demotivate voters ahead of 2026, Kivumbi dismissed this notion.

"The NRM primaries do not reflect the national election process," he said, insisting that Ugandans still have strong reasons to participate in the upcoming elections.