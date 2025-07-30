Tanzania Bans Foreigners From Small Businesses

The Government of Tanzania has moved to protect local enterprises by prohibiting non-citizens from engaging in a wide range of small and medium business activities.

In a directive signed by the Minister for Industry and Trade, Selemani Saidi Jafo, and dated July 25, 2025, the Ministry announced that foreigners will no longer be permitted to operate in several businesses traditionally dominated by Tanzanian nationals.

"The business of sale of goods on a wholesale and retail basis, excluding supermarkets, specialised product outlets, and wholesale centres for local producers," is among the activities now strictly reserved for citizens, Minister Jafo stated.

Also restricted are mobile money transfers, repair of mobile phones and electronic devices, salon businesses (unless conducted in hotels or for tourism purposes), and home, office, and environmental cleaning services.

The list further includes small-scale mining, postal activities and parcel delivery within the country, tour guiding, and the establishment and operation of radio and television stations.

Foreigners are additionally barred from operating museums or curio shops, engaging in brokerage or agency services in business and real estate, and providing clearing and forwarding services.

On-farm crop purchasing operations, ownership or operation of gambling machines outside casino premises, and ownership and operation of micro and small industries are also off-limits.

The move is part of a broader government policy aimed at boosting citizen participation in the economy and reducing competition from foreign nationals in sectors where Tanzanians are already actively engaged.

Tanzania's decision aligns with similar protectionist policies in neighboring countries.

In Uganda, non-citizens must invest a minimum of $250,000 to operate a business--effectively shielding low-capital ventures such as retail trade and food vending for Ugandans.

Rwanda also maintains a reserved list of businesses for citizens, including retail trade and transport services, with authorities strictly enforcing the law.

The new directive is expected to significantly impact small-scale foreign traders and entrepreneurs operating informally or in low-capital sectors across Tanzania.

Minister Jafo did not clarify whether foreigners already active in the affected sectors will be granted a grace period or required to cease operations immediately.