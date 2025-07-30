Uganda: Museveni Urges Catholic Women to End Subsistence Farming for Prosperity

29 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Eddy Enuru

President Museveni has urged Catholic women across Africa to help eliminate subsistence farming, calling it a major cause of poverty and underdevelopment.

Museveni made the call in a statement delivered by Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo at the opening of the Africa Region Conference of the World Union of Catholic Women's Organisations at Uganda Martyrs' Shrine, Namugongo, on July 29.

He stressed that wealthier families are better positioned to provide education for their children, saying, "A daughter or son of a rich family cannot drop out of school on account of not being able to pay the school costs. Therefore, families getting out of poverty is a good base for solving other problems."

The President noted that poverty persists in Uganda because approximately 33% of households remain engaged in subsistence farming, producing only enough food for survival and unable to meet other basic needs like shelter and clothing, which require monetary resources.

"It is no longer sustainable for one to live outside the money economy and expect to attain a happy life," he said.

Museveni reflected on the historical marginalization of women prior to 1986, when they were largely denied access to land, credit, political participation, and decision-making.

He credited the NRM government with dismantling discriminatory cultural practices and implementing affirmative action policies to enable women's greater political and socio-economic involvement.

"Today, women are fully represented at all levels of governance and decision-making. I thank the women and girls for taking advantage of affirmative action to raise their status in society," Museveni said.

He underscored the transformative impact of free education policies such as UPE and USE, linking mothers' education to improved health outcomes and overall societal empowerment.

"Education and skilling of the girl child is an effective method of empowering not only women, but the entire society," he emphasized.

Congratulating Catholic women on reaching the Jubilee year of their organisation, Museveni urged the conference to highlight women's contributions to societal development and explore how their involvement can transform families, communities, and nations.

The conference began with Mass led by Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kampala Archdiocese, who praised Uganda for hosting the event and emphasized women's vital role as stewards of creation.

"Women are often the first to suffer environmental degradation, yet they hold wisdom for living in harmony with nature," he said, calling for promotion of sustainable practices.

Monica Santamarina, president general of the World Union of Catholic Women's Organisations, urged delegates to reflect on the theme, "Women, custodians of Mother Earth," encouraging care for both families and the planet.

Uganda Catholic Women Apostolate President Assumpta Gidudu highlighted the importance of professional support, health management, and networking with government and faith-based organisations in empowering women.

She called on women to renew their commitment to peace, unity, and service.

