South Africa: Cosatu Stands in Solidarity With Ceppwawu As It Heads to Court to Defend Itself Against Administration

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is 100% behind its Affiliate, the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers' Union (CEPPWAWU), as it heads back to court on Wednesday, 30 July, in a final effort to rid itself of its current administrator, with the intention of getting the union back to rightful owners.

CEPPWAWU was put under administration by the Registrar of Labour Relations in June 2020, following infighting among union leaders over the supposed mismanagement of its multi-billion-rand investment company. The first administrator appointed by the Registrar was sent packing after she axed several top union officials and staff from the union, amongst other things.

The second appointee, business rescue specialist, Sipho Sono, was brought in as interim administrator for six months before eventually being appointed. As per order of the Labour Court, Sono's appointment was initially meant to end on 12 December 2023, however, he is still at CEPPWAWU even though the union members, former leaders and employees want him gone.

The court order was very clear; Sono's main task was to appoint an experienced and reputable facilitator to ensure union Congresses were convened as per the organisation's constitution for the purposes of electing a new national leadership for CEPPWAWU. The said Congresses were to be convened and concluded by 30 September 2023, after which the control, management and affairs of the union would be handed over to the new leadership on expiry of Sono's term on 12 December 2023. However, this did not happen; understandably, the Registrar has approached court to have him legally removed. Members of CEPPWAWU also approached the court for purposes of intervening and strengthening the case calling for Sono's removal. The court declined the request. Some of these members subsequently found themselves slapped with disciplinary proceedings by Sono.

COSATU whole-heartedly supports the removal of Sono. We cannot continue to pussyfoot around a professional who has gone rogue and insists on holding CEPPWAWU hostage. Sono was meant to assist the union put its matters in order and move on, but now he refuses to leave. His behaviour is an indictment to his profession and should not be allowed to continue any further. The Federation is ready and willing to do what is necessary to ensure the union is handed back to its rightful owners - the workers.