Rwanda: Over 700 Young Athletes Join Isonga Camp in Huye

A total of 722 promising student-athletes from across Rwanda are in Huye District, Southern Province for the fourth edition of AFD-Isonga Training Camp.

Running from July 28 through August 10, this year's edition marks the largest cohort yet, comprising 599 returning athletes from Phase I of Isonga program and 123 newly selected U16 athletes who impressed during national competitions.

The two-week training camp is being hosted at Groupe Scolaire Officiel de Butare and other venues in Huye, including IPRC Huye, UR-Huye Campus, Huye & Kamena Stadium, and ENDP Karubanda.

Participants will undergo intensive sessions in six core sports disciplines--Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Athletics and Cycling. Beyond training sessions, the camp also includes physical assessments, life skills education, and team-building exercises, aimed at nurturing well-rounded athletes.

"Isonga Training Camp is a key pillar of our national vision to identify, nurture, and empower young athletes. It goes beyond sports--it's about shaping responsible citizens who embody discipline, teamwork, and integrity," said Nelly Mukazayire, Minister of Sports, prior to the launch of the holidays camp.

Throughout the camp, athletes will engage in a range of activities designed to boost both their athletic and personal development. These include high-level training sessions across the six sport disciplines led by expert coaches and technical staff.

Participants will also undergo talent evaluations, which will determine their eligibility for placement in district, regional, and national centers of excellence, forming the next generation of elite athletes in Rwanda.

In addition to sports training, the camp will feature workshops on civic education, leadership, gender equality, and the prevention of violence in sport, fostering values that go beyond the field.

The inclusion of 123 newly selected U16 athletes underscores the program's commitment to nurturing a sustainable talent pipeline and ensuring continuous growth within Rwanda's youth sports ecosystem.

Top-performing athletes from this edition will be considered for team Rwanda's participation at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar and the 2025 National Sports Talent Week.