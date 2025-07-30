Rwanda: Mike Kayihura, Kivumbi King to Release Joint EP 'Installation'

30 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Rwandan music lovers are in for a major treat as two of the country's most prominent artistes, Mike Kayihura and Kivumbi King, are teaming up for a joint EP titled "Installation," set for release on Friday, August 1.

The five-track project marks a major comeback for Mike Kayihura who has been absent from the music scene for over two years due to a restrictive contract that prevented him from releasing solo music.

On July 29, the "Tuza" hitmaker surprised fans with a post unveiling both the tracklist and the official release date of the EP, signalling his long-awaited return to Rwanda's mainstream music scene.

Sources close to the two artistes say the EP blends various genres--from Afrobeat and soul to Afro-pop--each track offering a unique emotional tone and musical direction.

"This is a rich craft of work that holds deep meaning for both Mike and Kivumbi. It's going to change the game and how people see Rwandan music in general," a producer who worked on the project told The New Times.

Kayihura last released his own music in August 2021, with "Tuza," one of his breakthrough singles that gained international attention. Meanwhile, Kivumbi King has remained consistent and never stopped his potential as one of the most lyrically gifted artistes, frequently topping the charts with his sound.

"Installation" EP includes tracks such as "Maria," "Mama," and "Close," among others, and will be available on all major streaming platforms starting August 1.

