Rwanda: Gicumbi FC Gets New Leadership, Urayeneza Succeeds Niyitanga

30 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Members of the Gicumbi FC General Assembly on Tuesday, July 29, elected John Urayeneza as club's new president for the next four years.

Urayeneza replaces Désiré Niyitanga who could become Rwanda FA head of Commission in charge of competitions once Fabrice Shema is elected president of the federation. The elections are scheduled for August 30.

Niyitanga was in the office when Gicumbi secured promotion back to Rwanda Premier League after three years, having last played topflight football during the 2021-22 season.

The general assembly also elected new executive committee that will assist Urayeneza during his time in office.

First vice-president: Thadee Turikumana

Second vice-president: Aime Christine Umuraza

Secretary General: Patrick Nkurikiyintwari

Treasurer. Ernestine Umunyurwa

Legal Advisor: Jean Bosco Karanganwa

Advisors

Simparingoma

Titien Habyarimana

Jean de Dieu Habyarimana

Lucie Kabazayire

Adrien Ndayambaje

Jean Damascene Manzi

