Rwanda: Gicumbi FC Gets New Leadership, Urayeneza Succeeds Niyitanga

Members of the Gicumbi FC General Assembly on Tuesday, July 29, elected John Urayeneza as club's new president for the next four years.
Urayeneza replaces Désiré Niyitanga who could become Rwanda FA head of Commission in charge of competitions once Fabrice Shema is elected president of the federation. The elections are scheduled for August 30.
Niyitanga was in the office when Gicumbi secured promotion back to Rwanda Premier League after three years, having last played topflight football during the 2021-22 season.
The general assembly also elected new executive committee that will assist Urayeneza during his time in office.
First vice-president: Thadee Turikumana
Second vice-president: Aime Christine Umuraza
Secretary General: Patrick Nkurikiyintwari
Treasurer. Ernestine Umunyurwa
Legal Advisor: Jean Bosco Karanganwa
Advisors
Simparingoma
Titien Habyarimana
Jean de Dieu Habyarimana
Lucie Kabazayire
Adrien Ndayambaje
Jean Damascene Manzi