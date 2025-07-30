Eritrea: Newcastle Yet to Receive Isak Offer - Howe

30 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Newcastle have not yet received a bid for their top scorer Alexander Isak, says manager Eddie Howe.

The Sweden striker is exploring his options for a potential summer move and has not travelled on the team's pre-season tour of Asia, although Newcastle initially said he has a "minor thigh injury".

The Magpies had maintained that Isak is not for sale and although Howe admits he is not in "full control" of the player's future, he says that no offer has been submitted yet.

"He is still our player. He's contracted to us," Howe said at a news conference in Seoul.

Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 in a deal worth about £60m and still has three years left on his contract.

