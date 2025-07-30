Africa: Google Announces $37m Funding in Africa

Google has outlined a wave of AI support across Africa, representing $37 million in cumulative funding -- including previously committed but unannounced funding -- to research, talent development, and infrastructure.

The funding package includes funding and partnerships that aim to strengthen AI research, support African languages, improve food systems, expand digital skills, and build research capacity.

The AI Collaborative for Food Security, a multi-partner initiative launched with $25 million in funding from Google.org will bring together researchers, and nonprofit organizations to co-develop AI tools for early hunger forecasting, crop resilience, and tailored guidance for smallholder farmers.

The goal is to help make food systems across Africa more adaptive, equitable, and resilient in the face of increasing climate and economic shocks.

Google also announced $3 million in funding to the Masakhane Research Foundation, the open research collective advancing AI tools in over 40 African languages.

The funding will support the development of high-quality datasets, machine translation models, and speech tools that make digital content more accessible to millions of Africans in their native languages.

To further empower innovation, Google is launching a catalytic funding initiative to support AI-driven startups tackling real-world challenges.

This platform will combine philanthropic capital, venture investment, and Google's technical expertise to help more than 100 early-stage ventures scale AI-based solutions in agriculture, healthcare, education, and other vital sectors. Startups will also receive mentorship, access to tools, and technical guidance to support responsible development.

Africa's AI talent is growing rapidly, but the infrastructure to support it must grow in tandem. That's why a cornerstone of this announcement is the launch of the AI Community Center in Accra -- a first-of-its-kind space for AI learning, experimentation, and collaboration in Africa.

The Center will host training sessions, community events, and workshops focused on responsible AI development. Its programming will span four pillars: AI literacy, community technology, social impact, and arts and culture -- providing a platform for a diverse ecosystem of developers, students, and creators to engage with AI in ways that are grounded in African priorities.

To help meet the rising demand for AI and digital skills, Google is rolling out 100,000 Google Career Certificate scholarships for students in higher learning institutions across Ghana.

These fully funded, self-paced programs will focus on AI Essentials, Prompting Essentials, and other high-growth fields like IT Support, Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity -- enabling more learners to access job-ready training and build careers in AI and the digital economy.

Beyond Ghana, Google.org is committing an additional $7 million to support AI education across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ghana. The funding will support academic institutions and nonprofits building localized AI curricula, online safety training, and cybersecurity programs.

Additionally, two new $1 million grants from Google.org aim to bolster AI research capacity across the continent. One grant goes to the African Institute for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AfriDSAI) at the University of Pretoria to support applied AI research and training.

The other supports the Wits Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery (MIND) Institute in South Africa, which will fund MSc and PhD students to conduct foundational AI research and help shape Africa's role in the global AI landscape.

Speaking about the announcements, James Manyika, Senior Vice President for Research, Labs, and Technology & Society at Google, said: "Africa is home to some of the most important and inspiring work in AI today. We are committed to supporting the next wave of innovation through long-term investment, local partnerships, and platforms that help researchers and entrepreneurs build solutions that matter."

Yossi Matias, Vice President of Engineering and Research at Google, added: "This new wave of support reflects our belief in the talent, creativity, and ingenuity across the continent. By building with local communities and institutions, we're supporting solutions that are rooted in Africa's realities and built for global impact."