Nigeria: Cashew Exports Surged to $398m in First Half of 2025 - NEPC

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Nonye Ayeni has stated that cashew exports to different countries have surged to $398 million in the first quarter of 2025.

She made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday at the official launch of the Cashew Processors' Directory, an initiative that signals a new chapter for Nigeria's cashew sector.

Ayeni stated that the launch is a strategic milestone in the collective journey to reposition cashew as a key contributor to Nigeria's non-oil export portfolio.

"This launch is taking place at a time of remarkable performance and rising global relevance for Nigeria's cashew industry. In the year 2024, Cashew Nuts ranked 4th among 243 distinct products exported from Nigeria underscoring its critical role in the nation's non-oil export landscape.

"Even more impressive, in the first half of 2025 alone, cashew nut exports surged to a value of US$398.135 million, representing an 81.15% increase compared to US$219.780 million in the first half of 2024. As of mid-2025, cashew nuts have become Nigeria's number three leading export product, out of 234 products recorded so far," she disclosed

She further stated that Nigeria currently ranks 4th globally in cashew nut production, reflecting the immense capacity of Nigeria to lead in the industry.

Also speaking, Team Lead of GIZ, who partnered the NEPC in producing the document, Florian Winckler, noted that the Cashew Processors Directory is a bold step toward strengthening the identity and voice of Nigeria's cashew processing industry through the Market-Oriented Value Chains for Jobs and Growth in the ECOWAS region (MOVE) project, implemented by German International Cooperation (GIZ).