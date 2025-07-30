Zimbabwe: Businessman Granted Direct Access to Constitutional Court in Legal Fight With Former Zupco Chairperson

The Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe has granted direct access to businessman Jayesh Shah, the applicant, allowing him to challenge a prior decision made by the Supreme Court in a case he was ordered to pay US$130,000 to former Zupco chairperson Charles Nherera for malicious prosecution.

In the case, Shah aims to contest the Supreme Court's handling of his appeal against the above order relating to issues of malicious prosecution, arrest, and detention stemming from an ongoing legal battle with Nherera.

The complex legal saga traces back over two decades, originating from business dealings between Shah's company, Gift Investments (Private) Limited, and ZUPCO.

The conflict escalated following allegations of corruption, a bribery scandal that led to criminal charges against both parties, and ultimately a conviction for Nherera that was later overturned, resulting in a civil suit against Shah for wrongful prosecution, which claims damages totalling $400,000.

Nherera had claimed US$400,000 but the High Court ruled that the amount was too high.

Justice Nicholas Mathonsi ordered Shah to compensate Nherera of US$130,000, which could be paid in local currency at the official exchange rate.

Unhappy with the decision, Shah then approached the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court previously upheld a decision awarding Nherera damages for malicious prosecution and arrest and Shah argues without sufficient evidence of how these damages were computed, raising eyebrows about the integrity of the legal process.

Shah, arguing that the Supreme Court decisions violated his rights to a fair hearing and equal protection under the law, sought direct access to the Constitutional Court.

Justice Rita Makarau upheld his application, emphasising the importance of reviewing the Supreme Court's findings that were deemed binding on the trial court--a decision that raised concerns of jurisdiction and independence when adjudicating the case.

Makarau observed that the trial court appeared to "surrender" its authority, attributing overwhelming weight to the Supreme Court's acknowledgement of a prima facie case against Shah.

"In summary, it appears to me that the trial court was conducted in a grossly irregular fashion, thereby robbing it of the fairness that is a prerequisite of a trial under the law.

"The trial court wrongly and wrongfully surrendered its jurisdiction in the matter to the appeal court, again robbing the trial of the prerequisite that it must be before an independent and impartial judicial officer.

"These irregularities could, and in my view, should have been reviewed by the court a quo. I venture to say that the irregularities would have been corrected had the correct law been applied," she said.

The Court's decision pointed out serious irregularities in the trial process, suggesting that the trial court's conduct signified a deprivation of Shah's constitutional rights.

Makarau JCC noted, "The effect and purpose of the decision a quo stand out clearly as validating the myriad of irregularities," highlighting a pronounced disconnect between the legal procedures and the guarantees afforded by the Constitution.

Following the Court's decision, Shah is required to file a substantive application within ten days, where further examination of the contested findings will occur.