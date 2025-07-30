Sudan: Ministers, State Ministers Take Oath Before TSC President

30 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The newly appointed ministers and state ministers in the civilian Government of Hope took oaths of office on Tuesday before President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan.

The swearing-in was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, the Chief Justice, and the TSC Secretary-General.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Social Welfare, and Human Resources, Suleima Ishag explained, in a statement to SUNA, that among the ministers who took the oath were the Ministers of Agriculture and Irrigation, Transport and Infrastructure, Education and Patriotism, and Higher Education, in addition to the State Ministers for the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Social Welfare, and Human Resources.

She stated that TSC President and the Prime Minister briefed the new ministers on the requirements of the current phase, emphasizing the importance of working as a team, particularly that the Government of Hope assumes its duties at a critical stage in Sudan's history, which requires harmony and cohesion among all institutions to overcome the current crisis.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Social Welfare and Human Resources stressed that the Government of Hope was not a government of protocol, but rather a government of projects, asserting that it came to implement real programs and achieve the desired change.

