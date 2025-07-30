Sudan: TSC Member, Dr. Nawara Inspects 2nd Infantry Division in Eastern Zone

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed, has inspected the Command of the Second Infantry Division in the Eastern Zone on Tuesday. She praised the growing role of the armed forces, which have sacrificed their lives to defend the homeland, raise its status, and protect its territories.

In addressing the officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of the Second Infantry Division, in the presence of the Wali (governor) of Al-Gadarif State, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, the Commander of the Second Infantry Division, Major General Khalid Said Ahmed Al-Gadi, and the State Security Committee, Her Excellency saluted the efforts of the Second Infantry Division, "Eastern Army and its Mobile Forces," which represented a turning point in the Battle of Dignity and served as an impregnable barrier against attacks by rebel militias.

Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed offered her condolences for the souls of the martyrs, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded and injured, and the return of prisoners and missing persons.

TSC Member was briefed on the progress of military operations in the Eastern area and the readiness of the forces to cleanse all parts of Sudan of the filth of the rebel militia and to impose the state's prestige and sovereignty.

Her Excellency conveyed the greetings of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and TSC members to the division's command, including officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers.

The Acting Wali of Al-Gadarif State, Lt. General Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, stressed the importance of caring for and supporting the families of martyrs, noting that the Commandership of the Second Infantry Division made great sacrifices during the Battle of Dignity. He affirmed that military efforts wouk continue to protect the eastern gate.

The Commander of the Second Infantry Division in the Eastern Zone stated that the division remains loyal to the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and that the Eastern Zone is fully prepared to defend the homeland and preserve its unity and territorial integrity.