Southern Africa: US Africa Command Beefs Up Military Support to Angola and Namibia

Regional security threats include Isis 'franchises' and an 'emerging Mexican drug cartel issue' emanating out of South Africa, says the US military.

The United States Africa Command (Africom) is helping Angola and Namibia to counter threats from Isis and Mexican drug cartels emanating from South Africa and elsewhere, says Africom's deputy commander.

Deputy Commander Lieutenant General John W Brennan said this in an online media briefing about his recent visits to Angola and Namibia with Ambassador Robert Scott, deputy Africom commander for civil-military engagement.

They were asked what the main focus of Africom's engagement with Angola and Namibia was, since these were "two countries where jihadist groups don't currently seem to present much of a threat".

Brennan replied that Africom's security assistance was "really preventative.

"There are jihadist groups that operate all along the periphery of both Angola and Namibia. Isis has franchises in Mozambique, South Africa, as well as an emerging Mexican drug cartel issue that we think is ... getting worse over time, that's emanating from South Africa and from coastal West Africa.

"We want to keep Namibia and Angola free of those threats as well as to prepare them for any future threats" through training, exercises...