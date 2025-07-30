South Africa: Billboard Jungle - Joburg Under Siege in Battle Against Illegal Outdoor Ads

29 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

The City of Johannesburg says it is assailed by illegal outdoor advertisers and is worried that the perpetrators are not just rogue operators, but that there is a network of companies using forged documents, bribery and intimidation to bypass municipal by-laws.

The City of Johannesburg says it is assailed by illegal outdoor advertisers and is worried that the perpetrators are not just rogue operators, but that there is a network of companies using forged documents, bribery and intimidation to bypass municipal by-laws.

The City of Johannesburg is losing millions of rands annually - not from unpaid billing, but from a huge, unregulated outdoor advertising industry which has turned the city's skyline into a mire of billboards, banners and blatant illegality.

A report from the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) reveals that a staggering 78% of all outdoor advertising in the city is illegal and includes massive billboards on highways, flashing electronic signs on intersections, wrap advertisements on buildings, illegal estate agents' boards, trailers and street pole advertising on highways.

According to a Daily Maverick investigation, based on outdoor industry figures, the industry is worth billions and Johannesburg, as the main economic hub, accounts for a significant portion. Municipal fees, including application, rental and compliance, typically account for 10 to 20% of billboard revenue, although the city's potential revenue losses are difficult to quantify.

The Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA), which represents 80% of the industry owners, says all its members...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.