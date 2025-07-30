South Africa: Billboard Jungle - Joburg Under Siege in Battle Against Illegal Outdoor Ads

The City of Johannesburg says it is assailed by illegal outdoor advertisers and is worried that the perpetrators are not just rogue operators, but that there is a network of companies using forged documents, bribery and intimidation to bypass municipal by-laws.

The City of Johannesburg says it is assailed by illegal outdoor advertisers and is worried that the perpetrators are not just rogue operators, but that there is a network of companies using forged documents, bribery and intimidation to bypass municipal by-laws.

The City of Johannesburg is losing millions of rands annually - not from unpaid billing, but from a huge, unregulated outdoor advertising industry which has turned the city's skyline into a mire of billboards, banners and blatant illegality.

A report from the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) reveals that a staggering 78% of all outdoor advertising in the city is illegal and includes massive billboards on highways, flashing electronic signs on intersections, wrap advertisements on buildings, illegal estate agents' boards, trailers and street pole advertising on highways.

According to a Daily Maverick investigation, based on outdoor industry figures, the industry is worth billions and Johannesburg, as the main economic hub, accounts for a significant portion. Municipal fees, including application, rental and compliance, typically account for 10 to 20% of billboard revenue, although the city's potential revenue losses are difficult to quantify.

The Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA), which represents 80% of the industry owners, says all its members...