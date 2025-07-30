South Africa: Financial Health of Seven of SA's Eight Metros 'A Grave Concern'

29 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

They do not have the skills and capability to achieve their plans and objectives, or to deliver and maintain their infrastructure.

They do not have the skills and capability to achieve their plans and objectives, or to deliver and maintain their infrastructure.

If metropolitan municipalities were to deliver the quality services expected by citizens, this would have a significant impact on the lives of most South Africans and businesses - and this is a noble (and very necessary) goal worth working towards.

Metros are what are described as category-A municipalities, which grants them the exclusive executive and legislative authority within their areas of jurisdiction, as well as assigns them full water, sanitation, refuse and electricity functions. Their mandate is to drive development and economic sustainability.

In the 2023-24 reporting period, the eight metros (Cities of Cape Town, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane; and Buffalo City, eThekwini, Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay) delivered services to 8.9 million households - 46% of all households in the country. Together with their entities, they were responsible for 57% (R351.37-billion) of the estimated local government expenditure budget for the year.

However, since the sixth local government administration took office in 2021, the metros have not shown real improvement. In fact, three of the eight received an unqualified audit opinion with findings and four a qualified audit opinion...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.