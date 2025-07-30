South Africa: How Do You Choose to Approach Your Career and Your Livelihood?

Decide what manner you will work in, and how you will create a career that is a source of growth, accomplishment and satisfaction.

Work can be defined as an ongoing physical and mental effort that we choose to embark on, where we use our growing abilities to make progress, achieve outcomes and earn a living.

Without meaningful work, we have less to direct our attention and energy towards, and fewer opportunities for growth; as well as the decreased ability to accumulate the resources that we need to live comfortably, and make choices about the direction of our lives.

There is great satisfaction in building and growing a skill, and using it to benefit others and yourself, in business or in the world; it is gratifying to accumulate expertise in an area of interest.

The quality of the work we choose to do can invigorate us, and inspire others. But the opposite is also true and sometimes, if we allow it to, our work can become a chore that erodes our energy rather than adds to it. Tasks become rote; we stick to our comfort zone, or we get zapped with continual overload, and feel far less of the satisfaction that...