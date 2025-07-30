South Africa: EFF Turns 12 - Can Malema's Newfound Maturity Overcome His Troubled Past?

To lead meaningfully in the next phase of our democracy, Julius Malema must face the hard reckoning of his past conduct. The moral high ground cannot be claimed while cloaked in unresolved allegations.

As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) recently celebrated its 12th anniversary, Julius Malema -- its co-founder and self-styled commander-in-chief -- stood at the symbolic centre of a political movement that has defied expectations, disrupted the status quo, and, undeniably, altered the terms of public debate in South Africa.

But as the EFF matures, so too must we sharpen our scrutiny -- not only of its political contributions but of the ethical terrain its leadership has traversed.

There is no gainsaying the fact that Malema has, in recent years, displayed a notable degree of political maturation. The man once derided as the enfant terrible of South African politics has increasingly adopted a more measured, calculated posture. The inflammatory rhetoric, frequent provocations and theatrical defiance that once defined his engagements have, at times, been replaced with disciplined messaging and tactical manoeuvring.

This shift is a welcome development and could well signal a new chapter for his party, and South African politics more broadly.

Yet, this apparent evolution cannot be appraised in isolation from Malema's chequered history -- a history marked not only by political controversy but by deeply troubling allegations...