Malawi: Aford Leader Enoch Chihana Visits Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe, Reinforces Northern Roots Ahead of Elections

30 July 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By By Burnett Munthali - Rumphi

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enoch Chihana on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, paid a strategic courtesy visit to Paramount Chief Mwajunyanga Chikulamayembe in Lundu Village, Rumphi District -- the traditional seat of the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy.

The main purpose of the visit was to strengthen ties with traditional leadership as part of AFORD's broader plan to reconnect with grassroots structures and reaffirm its political roots in the northern region ahead of the September 2025 General Elections.

During the visit, it was revealed that Chief Mwajunyanga has been battling diabetes, which has limited his public engagements. Despite his condition, the Chief graciously welcomed Chihana and thanked him for the rare gesture -- noting that most politicians only show up during election campaigns.

"This is more than politics; it's respect for our culture and our people," said Chief Mwajunyanga.

Chihana echoed this sentiment, stating that AFORD -- a party born in the north -- is committed to inclusive development that values traditional structures. He pledged his continued support for local leadership and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and unity through collaboration with chiefs.

"We are not just here for votes. We are here to listen, to respect, and to work with you for the good of Malawi," said Chihana.

Observers view the visit as a calculated but sincere move by Chihana to solidify AFORD's influence in its historical stronghold, positioning the party as a key player in the region during the fast-approaching elections.

With national parties battling for dominance, AFORD is leveraging its deep cultural and regional connections to reclaim relevance -- and Chihana's stop in Rumphi is a clear sign of that mission in motion.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.