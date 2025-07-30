East Africa: Ethiopia Remains Committed to Green Resilient Economy

Ethiopia hosted the 2nd United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS+4) from July 27 to 29, 2025, in partnership with Italy.

The summit, which is part of a global initiative to transform the world's food systems in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, aimed to fast-track the shift toward sustainable, inclusive and resilient food systems in alignment with the SDGs, while promoting shared prosperity and a unified narrative on sustainable development.

During the summit, Ethiopia showcased the significant strides it has made in aligning its national food policies with the UN's food systems transformation agenda and promoting food sovereignty, emphasizing the actions taken to advance sustainable agricultural practices and nutrition outcomes.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that since the first Food Systems Summit in 2021, Ethiopia has incorporated the summit's recommendations into a national roadmap. This roadmap supports Ethiopia's homegrown economic reform agenda and reflects its broader development priorities.

Prime Minister Abiy also highlighted Ethiopia's success story in ending wheat imports, the promotion of climate-resilient agriculture, and the implementation of wide-ranging reforms across the food sector, reaffirming Ethiopia's renewed commitment to urgent and innovative action despite global challenges.

Indeed, in the face of mounting global challenges, ranging from climate shocks and conflicts to rising food prices and reduced development assistance, all of which fuel hunger, inequality and instability, Ethiopia has continued to act with urgency to attain its goal of ensuring food sustainability.

The country, over the past few years, has undertaken a diverse array of initiatives with greater commitment aimed at achieving food transformation. This proactive and ambitious approach-relentless investment in a green, resilient economy, in turn, has positioned Ethiopia as a leading country in global efforts to ensure food sovereignty and improved nutrition at both household and national levels

Central to this transformation is Ethiopia's relentless investment in green resilient to building a self-reliant, sustainable food system. Through strategic initiatives, such as the promotion of drought-tolerant crop varieties, investment in small-scale irrigation, large scale environmental restoration, rural development, poverty alleviation and community-led nutrition programs, Ethiopia is laying a solid foundation for long-term resilience and inclusivity.

Just to mention, but a few key drivers driving this progress include Yelemat Tirufat (Bounty of the Basket), which focuses on advancing food self-sufficiency and improving nutrition, and the national Wheat Production program, driven by the expansion of irrigated farming. These initiatives are playing a vital role in reshaping Ethiopia's food systems and advancing its food sovereignty agenda, encouraging citizens to move from passive consumers to active food producers.

Equally important is the Green Legacy Initiative which goes beyond rehabilitating degraded lands. It also plays a vital role in securing the ecological foundation for sustainable agriculture by protecting watersheds, improving soil health, and supporting long-term food security. Likewise, it is contributing directly to food security through the planting of edible fruit trees and useful plants.

These efforts are not only crucial for strengthening national food security but also essential in the global endeavor for sustainable development and resilient food systems.

Ethiopia's commitment to food sustainability is spearheading a transformative shift in its food systems, earning global recognition as a model of progress and innovation, and positioning it as a continental leader in sustainable food systems.

As Prime Minister Abiy emphasized, Ethiopia remains committed to pursuing food sovereignty through dedicated efforts and strategic investments in sustainable farming, reforestation, renewable energy, and climate-resilient technologies. These initiatives enable Ethiopia to position itself as a leading model for developing nations striving to harmonize economic development with environmental responsibility and lasting food security.