Transforming global food systems to achieve food sovereignty necessitates addressing the fundamental question of control. A global shift toward food sovereignty requires the active engagement of all stakeholders and built on international cooperation. This collaboration fosters community-driven policies, empowering local populations to manage their food systems, prioritize domestic production, and ensure equitable access to nutritious food, document of the Institute of Foreign Affairs indicated.

Accordingly, the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+4), co-hosted by Ethiopia and Italy in Addis Ababa from July 27-29, 2025, presents a pivotal opportunity to advance these objectives.

UNFSS+4 highlighted empowering local communities and prioritizing their control over food systems. As a co-host, Ethiopia exemplifies a nation striving to implement local and sustainable methods. Yet, a critical challenge remains: how can nations committed to holistic approaches, like Ethiopia, navigate external influences and safeguard their efforts? A comprehensive strategy is essential. Ultimately, Ethiopia's delicate balancing act in pursuing food sovereignty aims to inspire a global food system transformation, demonstrating a path toward genuine food sovereignty for all.

In his opening remark, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), welcomed the participants from across the globe to Ethiopia where the story of humanity began; the birth place of coffee; a land of rich heritages and boundless potential. He expressed that it is with great honor that Ethiopia co-hosts the second UN Food System Summit in partnership with Italy.

"This is a moment to take stop and to renew our shared commitment to building food systems that are resilient, inclusive and just," he noted.

As to him, four years ago, member states came together to pursue a bold vision food systems that are sustainable, equitable and resilient. Food is not only about agriculture, it shapes nations' health, their economies, environment and future.

"Today, we reflect on the progress made and recommend to urgent and coordinated action. Globally, food systems are facing immense pressure from climate stock shocks, conflicts, inequalities and economic destructions," the PM stated.

At the same time, development assistance is declining and multilateral cooperation is under strain. These challenges threaten production, supply, the dignity and stability of nations. Yet, in this context, the human spirits in their shared resolve to act remains strong, he added.

Ethiopian leaders, as to him, have made a deliberate choice to act boldly to think holistically and to place human dignity as the center of food systems transformation. Central to this vision is their commitment to achieving food self sufficiency. They are investing in local production reducing dependency on imports and building resilient systems that serve the nation's people and their future.

Following the first food systems summit in 2021, Ethiopia has launched a comprehensive roadmap for food system transformation. This roadmap is closely aligned with the country's macroeconomic reforms, particularly, the homegrown economic reform agenda as well as its broader efforts to improve the overall business conditions. It drives key policy reforms in land use, agricultural development, and rural finance laying the foundation for inclusive, productive and sustainable food system.

Ethiopia's goal is clear to ensure that every Ethiopian in the countryside or the city, young or old has reliable access to safe, diverse and nutrient rich food. To achieve this, it is implementing over 700 actionable interventions. These are locally grounded and structured into seven strategic clusters covering everything from production to market, innovation, and risk management, energy and skills development.

The transformation is a whole of nation approach engaging federal and regional governments, development partners, civil society, the private sector and research institutions. And the results are already being seen, the Prime Minister announced. Through irrigated wheat production the country has ended imports and has taken steps towards food self sufficiency.

The Yelemat Tirufat (Bounty of Basket) initiative is promoting diversified high value livestock production including poultry, expanded dairy, enhanced apiculture and sustainable aquaculture to ensure nutritious and accessible food for all.

Through the Seqota Declaration, Ethiopia is implementing a multi-sector commitment to end child under nutrition by 2030 integrating health, agriculture, water and social protection efforts in food systems transformation, Abiy noted.

"Through the green legacy initiative, till today, we have planted over 40 billion trees restoring ecosystems, building climate resilience, boosting coffee productivity and creating green jobs," he explained.

In addition, the country has taken deliberate action to secure the foundation of its food systems. Land laws are reformed to guarantee tenure security, attract investment and empower farmers to use land as a productive asset. Inclusive rural finance is expanding access to credit insurance and financial literacy for farmers to thrive not just to survive, the Prime Minister highlighted.

Mechanization and digital tools are lifting productivity, climate forecasting helps farmers adapt while digital access to input is increasingly yields. To connect farmers to market, the nation is strengthening supply chain developing transport corridors and agro-industrial parks supported by real time digital market information systems.

According to the Prime Minister, Ethiopia's livestock systems are evolving and its indigenous food traditions are being renewed. This preserves its culture while also improving health. Effort is being exerted to closing micronutrient gaps through industrial and bio-fortification ensuring the essential nutrition reaches every household. Promoting nutrition literacy by empowering women as a community leaders and change makers is intensively underway.

With national dietary guidelines in place, at the moment, every Ethiopian has access to clear culturally grounded guidance for lifelong health. And because, resilient food system needs energy, skills and equity, the nation is investing in solar irrigation, cold storage, and rural electrification and training building a generation ready to lead Ethiopia's food journey in to the future.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the core issue of his government's approach is social protection. The homegrown school feeding programs, digital food vouchers and nutrition safety net focus on pregnant women, young children, and food insecure families' lifelong wellbeing. They are rolling out new dietary guideline in nutrition literacy campaign that supports health from infancy to adolescence and into adulthood.

Despite progress, according to Prime Minister Abiy, the African continent faces mounting challenges. Yet, Africa can feed itself and help feed the world. But this requires first, development finance. Africa needs predictable sensational finance to invest in agriculture, rural transformation, infrastructure and nutrition. Climate finance must be aligned with food systems, because hunger and environmental degradation are deeply linked.

Second, in terms of fair access to technology, Africa needs climate smart tools, bio-technologies and digital agriculture tailored to its context. Technologies must be affordable and not locked behind high worth; this is a win-win for all, he underlined.

Third, climate finance must be integrated into development. Africa contributes least to climate change but suffers most. Support for sustainable agriculture and land use must be scaled up not as aid but as shared investment. "We don't have time to wait for the aid; we are eager and we are open to anyone who wants to invest and to transform this sector with our continent," the Prime Minister stressed.

He said adding; "Beyond finance and technology, we also need fair trade rules that create a level playing field and strong global partnership that empower local solutions. We must be voice of smallholder farmers who feed over 70% population of Africa. Let's walk towards a future where no child goes to bed hungry where rural prosperity is a reality and where food systems serve both people and the planet."

Ethiopia remains committed to working with the African Union, its partners and the United Nations to drive this agenda forward. The Addis Ababa Summit must mark the moment member states match words with will pledged with resources and commitments with the courage to deliver, he underlined.