Ethiopia: Commission Plants 5,000 Indigenous Trees to Boost Ecotourism

- The Oromia Tourism Commission has planted 5,000 indigenous trees in Kelole Kebele of Bishoftu town as part of Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), aiming to promote sustainable ecotourism and environmental conservation.

The tree-planting effort, conducted yesterday, featured a diverse selection of species chosen for their environmental compatibility, forestry value, and ability to support tourism and biodiversity in the area. The initiative reflects a broader push by the Commission to align tourism development with climate resilience and reforestation goals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commission Deputy Commissioner Nega Wodajo highlighted the importance of stakeholder collaboration in achieving ecological restoration and sustainable tourism.

"With strong collaboration from public and private sectors, we have planted tree species that not only restore landscapes but are also suited to local soil conditions and have already passed their first growth cycle," Nega said.

He emphasized that the Commission is committed to continuous monitoring and protection of the trees to ensure high survival rates. Promoting the GLI through ecotourism, he added, is not simply a strategic policy. It is a matter of national survival in the face of climate challenges.

The Oromia Tourism Commission's Ecotourism Development Strategy, launched in 2024, has mapped out 24 national parks and 18 ecotourism sites across the state. Through reforestation and integrated tourism planning, the Commission aims to enhance the state's role in sustainable tourism, environmental preservation, and agricultural development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ecotourism Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Commission's Ecotourism Head Dawud Mume noted that ecotourism in Oromia is built on three foundational pillars: nature conservation, integration of indigenous knowledge, and community engagement.

"These efforts help us attract responsible tourism, encourage investment, and increase revenue across the sector," Dawud said.

He also underlined that tree planting contributes not only to environmental recovery but also enhances Oromia's appeal to both recreational tourists and academic researchers. Ethiopia's unique biodiversity, which includes more than 3,000 medicinal tree species, continues to draw international scientific interest.

According to data from the Oromia Bureau of Agriculture, tree survival rates under the GLI in the state have surpassed 86 percent, signaling strong prospects for long-term ecological impact.

The species planted during the event included Podocarpus falcatus, Cordia africana, olive trees, and other native varieties that are critical to the ecological balance and cultural identity of Oromia.

BY YOHANES JEMANEH

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 30 JULY 2025