Ethiopia: Commission Plants 5,000 Indigenous Trees to Boost Ecotourism

30 July 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- The Oromia Tourism Commission has planted 5,000 indigenous trees in Kelole Kebele of Bishoftu town as part of Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), aiming to promote sustainable ecotourism and environmental conservation.

The tree-planting effort, conducted yesterday, featured a diverse selection of species chosen for their environmental compatibility, forestry value, and ability to support tourism and biodiversity in the area. The initiative reflects a broader push by the Commission to align tourism development with climate resilience and reforestation goals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commission Deputy Commissioner Nega Wodajo highlighted the importance of stakeholder collaboration in achieving ecological restoration and sustainable tourism.

"With strong collaboration from public and private sectors, we have planted tree species that not only restore landscapes but are also suited to local soil conditions and have already passed their first growth cycle," Nega said.

He emphasized that the Commission is committed to continuous monitoring and protection of the trees to ensure high survival rates. Promoting the GLI through ecotourism, he added, is not simply a strategic policy. It is a matter of national survival in the face of climate challenges.

The Oromia Tourism Commission's Ecotourism Development Strategy, launched in 2024, has mapped out 24 national parks and 18 ecotourism sites across the state. Through reforestation and integrated tourism planning, the Commission aims to enhance the state's role in sustainable tourism, environmental preservation, and agricultural development.

The Commission's Ecotourism Head Dawud Mume noted that ecotourism in Oromia is built on three foundational pillars: nature conservation, integration of indigenous knowledge, and community engagement.

"These efforts help us attract responsible tourism, encourage investment, and increase revenue across the sector," Dawud said.

He also underlined that tree planting contributes not only to environmental recovery but also enhances Oromia's appeal to both recreational tourists and academic researchers. Ethiopia's unique biodiversity, which includes more than 3,000 medicinal tree species, continues to draw international scientific interest.

According to data from the Oromia Bureau of Agriculture, tree survival rates under the GLI in the state have surpassed 86 percent, signaling strong prospects for long-term ecological impact.

The species planted during the event included Podocarpus falcatus, Cordia africana, olive trees, and other native varieties that are critical to the ecological balance and cultural identity of Oromia.

BY YOHANES JEMANEH

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 30 JULY 2025

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.