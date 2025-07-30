Africa: The Covid Pandemic Panic May Be Over, But Long Covid Lingers

The global impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) extends beyond the acute phase of infection, presenting ongoing challenges for public health and clinical management. Some people continue to suffer health complications long after recovering from Covid-19, yet the reasons why some develop Long Covid while others do not remain unclear, even five years post-pandemic.

Long Covid, also known as post-Covid syndrome, is a condition that emerges after an initial Covid-19 infection and is marked by a variety of ongoing symptoms. The condition is characterized by often debilitating symptoms that persist after infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

The persistent symptoms can affect both mental and physical health, potentially leading to disability and reduced capacity.

... vaccines continue to be one of the most effective ways to prevent and protect

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines Long Covid as a condition that typically involves symptoms that begin within three months of a Covid-19 infection, persist for at least two months, and cannot be attributed to any other medical explanation. The condition is considered a long-term illness and can include symptoms lasting for weeks, months, or even years after the acute phase of the disease.

Typically, the most common Covid-19 symptoms across the multiple variant waves are fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and shortness of breath. In Covid-19, a then-unique symptom presented where taste and smell were lost, aka as anosmia. This symptom served as a marker that confirmed to some that they had Covid-19. Most people who have mild to moderate Covid-19 experience it for 7 -10 days. Symptomatic people can spread the infection to others approximately 48 hours before they develop symptoms to about ten days.

Covid-19 vaccines continue to be one of the most effective ways to prevent and protect against the disease.

Women, the elderly, children, and people with compromised immune systems, such as those living with HIV, tuberculosis, or diabetes, are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19. However, it is important to note that anyone exposed to the virus can become infected.

The main difference between Long Covid and Covid-19 is the onset and duration of symptoms.

People living with Long Covid often report worse physical health and mental well-being, with common complaints including fatigue or weakness, difficulty breathing, trouble concentrating, muscle soreness, and negative experiences with healthcare. But these are just a few of the many symptoms associated with Long Covid

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The wide range of symptoms can be overwhelming

The condition presents a wide array of long-lasting symptoms that vary from person to person. These can include persistent chest pain or tightness, persistent cough, fatigue, blood clots, muscle pain and joint aches, digestive issues, depression, changes in or loss of taste and smell, hair loss, gastrointestinal issues, loss of lung function, sleep disturbances, skin rashes, and sleep conditions.

Some people experience relatively mild symptoms, while others experience more severe symptoms that have a profound effect on their daily lives.

There's no cure for Long Covid, but there are treatments that may relieve some symptoms. However, researchers have been working on how to diagnose Long Covid, which will be key in treating the condition.

While the global Covid-19 pandemic claimed countless lives at its height, with millions of deaths reported worldwide, the prevalence of Long Covid may be as high as 36% globally, and up to half of Africans who were infected with the virus that causes Covid-19.