Uganda: Govt Confirms Medical Internship Placements for 2025-2026 in National Hospitals

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the deployment of medical interns for the 2025-2026 internship cycle, with official placements made across national, regional, and general hospitals throughout the country.

According to a circular signed by Dr. Charles Olaro, Director General of Health Services, the internship year will run from August 3, 2025, to July 31, 2026.

Graduates in medicine, pharmacy, and nursing have been advised to report to their designated internship centres on August 3, with orientation and induction sessions scheduled before the commencement of clinical duties.

"All hospital administrators are advised to make immediate arrangements to ensure the timely commencement of the internship program," the Ministry stated, further directing facilities to submit lists of reporting interns by August 15 to aid in the timely processing of allowances.

The deployment covers eligible graduates from both the 2024 and 2025 academic years, with candidates drawn from Makerere University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Kampala International University, Gulu University, Kabale University, Soroti University, Busitema University, Bishop Stuart University, and international institutions such as Wenzhou Medical University.

However, the Ministry noted that nurses and midwives upgrading from diploma to degree level have been excluded from this year's internship programme.

The exemption follows a resolution by the Human Capital Development Program Interministerial Committee on Health and Education.

Key internship sites listed include Aber Hospital, Anaka General Hospital, Lira Regional Referral Hospital, and Arua Regional Referral Hospital, among others, each receiving dozens of interns across programmes including Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), and Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNS).

The Ministry has shared the circular with all relevant stakeholders, including ministers, professional councils, and the Uganda Pharmacy Board, to ensure coordinated supervision and compliance.

This confirmation comes in response to recent concerns from medical graduates about persistent delays in internship placements and allowance disbursements.

Health officials say stricter timelines and improved coordination with internship centres will help resolve past inefficiencies and sustain the pipeline of qualified health workers, especially in rural and underserved regions.

Internship remains a statutory requirement for licensing by Uganda's professional health councils.

The full placement list is now available on the Ministry of Health's notice board and is being circulated to all participating hospitals for immediate implementation.