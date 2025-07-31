Uganda: Makerere Signs Landmark MOU With China to Boost Agricultural Research and Innovation

Makerere University has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China's Nanjing Agricultural University, establishing a strategic partnership aimed at advancing agricultural research, academic exchange, and innovation.

The agreement, signed this week at Makerere's main campus in Kampala, is expected to significantly accelerate Uganda's transition from subsistence farming to a commercially viable and globally competitive agricultural sector.

It paves the way for joint research initiatives, student and faculty exchanges, and exposure to advanced agri-technologies.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, described the partnership as a timely intervention that aligns with Uganda's national development goals.

"We believe this partnership will play a key role in supporting Uganda's shift from subsistence to commercial agriculture through research and innovation," said Prof. Nawangwe.

"Our students will return not just with knowledge, but with the drive to transform Uganda's agriculture sector."

Under the agreement, Makerere students will have the opportunity to undergo advanced training at Nanjing Agricultural University, one of China's top institutions in agricultural sciences.

In turn, Makerere will work with Chinese counterparts to promote innovation programs and co-develop research solutions tailored to Uganda's agricultural needs.

The partnership supports President Yoweri Museveni's long-standing advocacy for value addition in agriculture, a strategy aimed at boosting exports and increasing farmers' incomes.

Senior Presidential Advisor Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, who led the Chinese delegation during the signing, commended the initiative for its potential to unlock productivity and innovation in Uganda's dominant economic sector.

"This partnership will spur innovation, improve productivity, and ultimately grow Uganda's economy," said Ssempijja. "Agricultural research and innovation are critical components of our broader vision for economic transformation."

Uganda's agriculture sector employs over 70% of the population and contributes significantly to GDP, yet remains largely reliant on low-tech and labour-intensive methods.

Officials hope the Makerere-Nanjing collaboration will fast-track the adoption of modern farming technologies, agri-processing methods, and climate-resilient practices.

Through joint research, the universities aim to address region-specific challenges such as soil degradation, post-harvest losses, crop diseases, climate change resilience, and the need for mechanization.

Students benefiting from the partnership will also be expected to engage with local farmers, cooperatives, and agro-processors on their return, promoting the application of cutting-edge knowledge at the grassroots level.

Implementation of the MoU will involve concrete, measurable actions over the coming years--including student placements, technology transfer, and faculty exchanges designed to deepen cooperation between the two institutions.

With Uganda pushing for agro-industrialization as a driver of inclusive growth, the partnership is expected to play a key role in realising that vision.

"This is more than just an academic exchange," said Prof. Nawangwe. "It's an investment in the future of Uganda's agriculture and its people."