Rwanda: 10 New Foreign Envoys Get Cabinet Approval

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, July 30, approved 10 accreditations for proposed Ambassadors/High Commissioners and representatives of International Organisations.

Held at Urugwiro Village, the meeting brought together the newly appointed cabinet members who had taken their oaths on Friday, July 25.

The approved envoys include, Hanan AbdelAziz Elsaid Shahin, Ambassador of Egypt to Rwanda, with residence in Kigali, and Brig. Gen Boubacar Diallo, Ambassador of Mali to Rwanda, also based in Kigali.

The others are Ntsiuoa Castalia Sekete, High Commissioner of Lesotho to Rwanda, with residence in Addis Ababa, Gia Matcharadze, Ambassador of Georgia to Rwanda, also residing in Addis Ababa, and Salimatta E. T. Touray, High Commissioner of The Gambia to Rwanda, based in Addis Ababa too.

In addition, Gisele Fernández Ludlow, Ambassador of Mexico to Rwanda, with residence in Nairobi, and Maroš Mitrik, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Rwanda, also residing in Nairobi, were also approved.

The cabinet also confirmed Mohammed Bin Khalil Faloudah, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Rwanda, with residence in Kampala, Anthea Manasseh, Country Director of the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) in Rwanda, and Ritu Shroff, Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Rwanda.