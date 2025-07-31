Zimbabwe: Defence Minister to Pay U.S.$25,000 Compensation to 2018 August 1 Shooting Victim

DEFENCE Minister Oppah Muchinguri has been ordered to pay US$25,000 in compensation to Zakeo Mutimutema, a victim of the 2018 August 1 army shootings.

Mutimutema sustained serious eye injuries from shattered glass caused by bullets fired by soldiers during the 2018 post-election protests following a delay in releasing the Presidential poll results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

He worked for the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and live shots were fired at a building which housed their offices.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), which helped Mutimutema sue Muchinguri, Cultural Heritage Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe, and ZRP Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba for damages, said the victim was initially awarded ZWL$295,000 in November 2020, which was unpaid and lost value due to inflation.

"The labour law specialist had to undergo three unsuccessful eye surgeries to remove fine glass particles that pierced his eyes after a bullet fired by soldiers shattered glass windows at his ZCTU offices.

"Mutimutema, who was represented by Obey Shava of ZLHR, had initially been awarded ZWL$295,000 as damages in November 2020 as damages for pain and suffering, medical expenses and general damages which Muchinguri, Kazembe and Mutamba had reneged on paying.

"The labour law specialist had to file an application wherein he amended his summons, arguing that the compensation award had been significantly eroded by inflation.

"On Tuesday 29 July 2025, Mutimutema was a relieved man after Muchinguri agreed to pay the labour law specialist US$25,000 as compensation for damages for current and future medical expenses, pain and suffering and general damages," ZLHR said.

At least six people were shot dead by soldiers during the protest.

A Commission of Inquiry, chaired by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe and appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to probe the post-election violence, recommended that government should compensate all the victims of the shootings and prosecute perpetrators. However, there has been no prosecution of perpetrators.