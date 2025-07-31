Sudan Welcomes UN Rejection of Parallel Government, Its Supporting the Country's Legitimate Institutions

Port Sudan, July 30, 2025 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has welcomed the statement issued by the UN Secretary-General, in which he expressed his concern over the step taken by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to form a so-called parallel government in Sudan.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the text of the release.

The Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation welcomes the statement issued by the UN Secretary-General, in which he expressed his deep concern over the step taken by the Rapid Support Forces militia and the "Ta'asis" coalition to form a so-called "parallel government" in Sudan.

The UN Secretary-General's statement described this step as escalatory and unhelpful to achieving peace.

The Ministry affirms that the Secretary-General's position expresses the international and regional community's support for the Sudanese government, its commitment to the principles of international law, and its rejection of any attempts to impose a fait accompli outside the framework of the state and its legitimate institutions.

The Government of Sudan renews its commitment to working towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace and completing the transitional phase on national foundations that reflect the will and aspirations of the Sudanese people, based on the rule of law, territorial integrity, and the independence of national decision-making.

Issued on Wednesday, July 30, 2025