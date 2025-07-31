Sudan: Prime Minister Issues Decision Establishing Youth Unit to Enhance Their Role in Building, Reconstruction, and Development

31 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, July 30, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has issued a decision establishing a unit to address youth issues, based on the provisions of the 2019 Constitutional Document, amended in 2025.

The unit, attached to the Prime Minister's Office, aims to activate the role of youth and enable them to contribute effectively to construction and development processes.

This came within the framework of the government's efforts to enhance youth participation in national development, advance economic renaissance, and contribute to shaping the country's future.

