Africa: AU Peace and Security Council Condemns 'Parallel Government' in Sudan

Addis Ababa — The African Union Peace and Security Council strongly condemned the announcement of the establishment of a parallel government in Sudan by the "Tasseel" coalition led by the Rapid Support Forces, announcing its rejection of the move. In a press statement following its 1292nd meeting on July 29, 2025, the Council called on all member states of the African Union and the international community to "reject the fragmentation of Sudan and not recognize the so-called 'parallel government', given its dire consequences for peace efforts and the country's existential future." The Council also called on everyone to "refrain from providing support or assistance of any kind to any armed or political group linked to the so-called 'parallel government' in Sudan."

The Sudan Foundation Alliance announced the formation of a government called "Peace and Unity ," forming a 15-member presidential council headed by Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti). It appointed Mohamed Hassan al-Ta'aishi as prime minister, along with eight regional governors who are ex officio members of the presidential council.

Recognition of the Sovereignty Council and the Transitional Government

The Council stressed that the African Union recognizes only the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the recently formed civilian transitional government, pending consensus arrangements that meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a return to constitutional order.

The African Peace and Security Council suspended Sudan's activities in the Union following the October 25, 2021 coup.

The Union reiterated its commitment to respecting Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and its complete rejection of the so-called "parallel government."

The Council also reiterated its call for the Sudanese parties to implement an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire and return to negotiations, followed by a comprehensive national dialogue process and political transition, stressing that there is no sustainable military solution to the current conflict.

condemnation of foreign interference

The Council reiterated its unequivocal condemnation of all forms of foreign interference that fuel the Sudanese conflict, considering it a "flagrant violation" of Peace and Security Council statements and UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 1556 (2004). It called on all parties, including states and non-governmental entities, to immediately cease providing any military or financial support to the warring parties.

Interest in the unity of Sudan

For his part, the African Union Representative to Sudan, Mohamed Belaish, affirmed during his meeting with Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan yesterday that the formation of an independent civilian government composed of national competencies is an important step toward alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people and improving services, paving the way for the start of the reconstruction process and preparing the ground for the return of displaced persons and refugees to their homes.

Beleish explained that he conveyed to Burhan the greetings of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Ambassador Ali Mahmoud Youssef, reiterating the union's support for Sudan's unity and stability. He added that his visit comes within the framework of exploring ways to achieve peace, security, and stability in the country.

The Democratic Bloc welcomes

The Forces of Freedom and Change - Democratic Bloc welcomed the clear and explicit position issued by the African Union Peace and Security Council, which affirmed its categorical rejection of the "foundation government" announced by the Founding Alliance, its commitment to Sudan's unity and sovereignty, and its refusal to recognize any parallel entity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a statement obtained by Radio Dabanga, the bloc praised the positions of the Arab League and regional and international parties, which clearly expressed their rejection and condemnation of this move.

The bloc considered the announcement of a parallel government a serious threat to Sudan and the region, especially since most neighbouring countries are fragile and vulnerable to chaos and division.

She called on the African Union, the Arab League, and sister nations to go beyond mere condemnation, demanding that Sudan's suspension from the African Union be lifted, enabling it to return to its natural place within the African family as an active and partner in building peace and stability.

It also renewed its call to all of Sudan's regional and international partners to support the peace process and democratic transition through a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue process that focuses on the country's unity, strengthening its national sovereignty, building state institutions, and supporting the Sudanese Armed Forces.