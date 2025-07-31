Sudan: 13 Children Starved to Death in East Darfur

Ed Daein — The Sudanese Doctors Network expressed its deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Lagawa camp for internally displaced people in Ed Daein, East Darfur. The camp houses more than 7,000 displaced people, most of them women and children. Thirteen children died of malnutrition in June.

The network confirmed in a statement published on its account on the X platform, and seen by Radio Dabanga, that its team working inside the camp reported a severe food shortage that led to the spread of cases of severe emaciation, especially among children, in addition to the displaced being exposed to repeated attacks by armed groups, which threatens the security and safety of the population and exacerbates the humanitarian crisis.

The network called on the international community and humanitarian organisations to take immediate action to provide food and basic healthcare to the displaced, especially children and pregnant women, while securing the camp, protecting civilians from attacks, and ensuring unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

The network emphasised that silence regarding what is happening in the Lagawa camp constitutes indirect complicity in the suffering of innocent people, and called on all parties to assume their moral and humanitarian responsibilities to stop this tragedy.