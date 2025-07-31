Rwanda: Kagame Chairs First Meeting With New Cabinet

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, July 30, chaired the first meeting with the newly appointed members of the Cabinet.

Resolutions from the meeting are expected later on Wednesday.

The Cabinet members, who took their oaths of office on Friday, were appointed after the President named the new Prime Minister, Justin Nsengiyumva.

Most of the Cabinet members who served under former Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente were reappointed. Four new faces joined the Cabinet, namely Bernadette Arakwiye, the new Minister of Environment, Dominique Habimana, Minister of Local Government, Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye, Minister of State for Infrastructure, and Telesphore Ndabamenye, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Animal Resources.

The new Prime Minister has promised to use a "pragmatic, Rwanda-first approach" to policy implementation.

The major task before him and the Cabinet is the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), a five-year development programme launched in 2024.

The NST2, which followed the seven-year NST1, outlines key targets in economic development, with Rwanda's GDP per capita projected to reach $1,369 in 2029, up from $1,040 in 2023.

Under NST2, the government targets to facilitate the creation of 1.25 million productive and decent jobs by 2029, increase private investment from $2.2 billion in 2023 to $4.6 billion, and exports from $3.5 billion to $7.3 billion, among other goals.

Agricultural productivity will increase by more than 50 per cent, driven by an 85 per cent expansion in irrigated land, increased access to fertilizers and seeds, improved animal breeds, and a boost in domestic production of animal feeds.

In education, pre-primary enrolment is projected to increase from 35 per cent to 65 per cent. Access to quality healthcare will be increased by quadrupling the number of registered health workers and improving maternal, child, and infant health services.

By 2029, every household, school, and health facility in Rwanda is projected to have access to clean water, sanitation, hygiene services, and reliable electricity.

The government's projection is to turn the country into a hub for high-quality, locally made goods that will boost the economy and create jobs, driven by significant investments in agriculture, manufacturing, and services.