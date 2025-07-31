Egypt: PM Apologizes for Giza Power Outage, Orders Emergency Plans

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli apologized to residents in Giza for the extended power outage caused by a failure at the Geziret el Dahab substation. The blackout disrupted electricity and water supplies during an intense heat wave.

At a press conference following the weekly Cabinet meeting, Madbouli stated that the station's power cables were overloaded beyond design limits for prolonged periods, leading to the shutdown.

He also directed relevant ministries to prepare emergency response plans for worst-case scenarios, including power, water, transport, and telecom failures, to avoid similar incidents.

The Prime Minister noted Egypt's power consumption exceeded 39,400 MW this week an all-time high, surpassing last year's peak by 1,400 MW.

He stressed the need to treat extreme heat and high energy demand as a persistent challenge, not an exception.

Madbouli also met with business leaders to discuss price reductions for basic goods, saying it's time for citizens to feel the benefits of recent economic improvements.

He added that the factories nationwide are operating at full capacity and the government has secured the needed foreign currency. He stressed that price cuts are the way people will measure progress.

Finally, the Premier called on citizens to vote in the upcoming Senate and Parliament elections, adding that preparations for polling stations are complete.