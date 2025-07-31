Zimbabwe: Biti Demands Forensic Audit, Commission of Inquiry Into U.S.$114m Trabablas Interchange Costs

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has called for a forensic audit and a judicial commission of inquiry into the controversial US$114 million cost of the newly commissioned Trabablas Interchange in Harare.

The infrastructure project, unveiled by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has attracted public outrage following disclosure by Treasury that it cost more than triple what similar infrastructure costs in the region.

Biti has described the reported amount as "a financial black hole," alleging that public funds are being siphoned off under the guise of national development.

According to Biti, the project should not have cost more than US$40 million, raising concerns over transparency and accountability in public spending.

"The Trabablas Interchange should not have cost more than US$40 million. Now the Minister of Finance goes to Parliament and says it cost US$114 million. A forensic audit must be carried out. A Judicial Commission of Inquiry must be conducted," Biti told a local publication, 263Chat.

The former minister said three key issues must be probed: the actual cost of construction, the procurement process, and the authenticity of expenditures.

"Where are the bills of quantities that reflect the true construction costs?

"The true costs of construction need to be verified and established through an independent process that produces separate and independent bills of quantities," he said.

Biti also questioned whether public procurement laws were followed in awarding the project to Fossil Contracting, a company owned by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

"Was the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act complied with? On what basis was the contract awarded to Fossil's Tagwirei consortium?" he asked.

Fossil is linked to several high-value state contracts, with Tagwirei's name consistently associated with controversial tenders and opaque government deals.

The businessman previously ran the Command Agriculture programme through Sakunda Holdings, a company that reportedly received over US$3 billion in state funding.

The figures surrounding those deals have never been fully accounted for, raising ongoing concerns about accountability and governance.

Biti further raised doubts about the funding sources for the interchange. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube stated in Parliament that the project was partly financed through Zimbabwe's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) from the International Monetary Fund.

Biti pointed to Section 298 of Zimbabwe's Constitution, which governs public financial management. It mandates transparency, accountability, and equitable resource distribution, particularly to marginalised groups and regions.

"The people deserve to know how their money is spent. Projects of this magnitude must not only serve national development but must also reflect integrity, fairness, and value for money," Biti said.