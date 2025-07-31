Uganda: Museveni, Ruto Sign Eight MOUs to Deepen Uganda-Kenya Ties

President Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on Wednesday signed eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and accelerating regional integration between the two East African nations.

The agreements were signed at State House in Nairobi during President Museveni's official visit to Kenya, underscoring a renewed commitment to economic development, infrastructure, and shared prosperity.

"Kenya and Uganda share a historical partnership anchored in common ideals, deep respect, and a shared ambition for regional stability and progress," President Ruto said at the signing ceremony.

He added, "The signing of eight new MoUs not only strengthens our cooperation, but also catalyses economic development, deepens people-to-people ties, and ensures our relations deliver tangible benefits for our citizens."

The two leaders also held high-level bilateral talks focused on key regional projects, including the long-awaited extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba, and eventually into Uganda.

They also discussed upgrading the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway to improve connectivity between the two countries.

Among other key issues on the agenda was the protracted Migingo Island dispute, a flashpoint in Kenya-Uganda relations.

Both presidents pledged to work toward a peaceful resolution and strengthen cross-border cooperation on security and resource sharing.

President Museveni, in a message posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, expressed appreciation for Kenya's hospitality and affirmed that the signed MoUs would bolster cooperation and economic transformation across the region.

"The key to Africa's prosperity lies in increasing the production of goods and services, but we must also consider the market for these products," Museveni said.

"Therefore, we should prioritise market access and consumer engagement to unlock East Africa's economic potential. With unity and collaboration, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for our people."

The visit marks a significant step in the deepening of Uganda-Kenya relations and comes at a time when both nations are seeking to leverage strategic partnerships to drive intra-African trade and infrastructural connectivity under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Further details of the specific MoUs signed have not yet been released, but officials say they cover areas including trade, energy, agriculture, health, and education.