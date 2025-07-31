Uganda: Bobi Wine Gets Set... and Going

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, widely known as Bobi Wine, is set and rearing to go and to that, he has asked voters to join him for "A New Uganda Now."

Unveiling the portrait at the party's headquarters in Makerere-Kavule, Kyagulanyi declared the formal start of his campaign and vowed to embark on a countrywide mobilization tour.

"Today, we begin the journey officially," he said. "I will reach every part of Uganda to spread the message of change. We are ready to take leadership, and we are not turning back."

The unveiling coincided with the vetting of NUP aspirants for Makindye and Kampala Central local government positions, part of the party's broader internal electoral process ahead of 2026.

In a fiery appeal, Kyagulanyi urged voters in Buganda to reject the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), accusing it of political manipulation in the region.

"Buganda, you've allowed yourselves to be used for too long," he said to thunderous applause. "In 2026, we must ensure that NRM doesn't win a single seat in our region. This is not just a political campaign--it's a liberation mission."

In the 2021 presidential election, the Electoral Commission declared incumbent President Museveni the winner with 58.38% of the vote, securing a sixth term in office.

Kyagulanyi garnered 35.08% of the vote.

The election was marred by allegations of widespread irregularities, including ballot stuffing, voter intimidation, and an internet shutdown that lasted several days.

Kyagulanyi and his party rejected the results, describing the poll as rigged and lacking transparency, while international observers raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral process.

Already ahead of the 2026 polls, several political parties have already announced their flag bearers.

They include Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation - who is likely to be backed by the new part People's Front for Freedom, Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change, Mathias Mpuuga of the Democratic Front, Norbert Mao the Democratic Party, and James Akena of the Uganda People's Congress.

Addressing one of his strongest support bases, Kyagulanyi called on ghetto youth to stay engaged in the political struggle: "To my brothers and sisters in the ghettos: this struggle is yours too. Do not stay on the sidelines. We are building a new Uganda together."

On the financial front, NUP Fundraising Committee Treasurer Christine Nakimwero revealed that Shs604 million has so far been raised out of over Shs1 billion pledged during the party's recent fundraiser.

"We are grateful to our supporters who continue to give sacrificially," she said. "This campaign is powered by the people."

While the final list of NUP flag bearers is yet to be released, the campaign is clearly gaining momentum, with both party leaders and grassroots supporters bracing for what is expected to be a high-stakes electoral showdown.