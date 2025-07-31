Rwanda: Govt Approves Emission Testing Fees for Non-Electric Vehicles

30 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday, July 30 approved a ministerial order establishing emissions testing fees for non-electric vehicles, including motorbikes.

The ministerial order by the Ministry of Environment, is part of efforts to improve air quality and protect public health, officials say.

It is designed to strengthen enforcement of national emission standards, promote broader environmental protection and safeguard the health of Rwandans.

On July 24, Rwanda Environment Management Authority's (REMA) via its X page, announced that vehicle emission testing is a new requirement that is part of an upcoming clean air campaign.

As part of Rwanda's #CleanAir Campaign, enhanced vehicle emission testing will soon be conducted to curb air pollution. Learn about the official emission testing fees here https://t.co/uA0ndaQeGR Be part of the solution and keep our air clean! Cleaner vehicles, healthier lives pic.twitter.com/qKGV6UOR5W-- Rwanda Environment Management Authority (@REMA_Rwanda) July 24, 2025

Emissions testing will be conducted alongside the usual vehicle mechanical inspections, with frequency depending on vehicle use.

This will be done twice a year for commercial vehicles, and once a year for personal use vehicles.

The installation of testing equipment is already underway at existing inspection centres, and implementation was expected to begin within a month, REMA indicated on June 24.

The fees by vehicle category

For motorcycle engines and other special engines on the same level, the first test is Rwf16,638, while the cost of reinspection - in case a vehicle falls short of the requirements - will be Rwf8,319. Reinspection must be carried out within two weeks from the initial test.

Passenger vehicles with a capacity of up to eight seats plus the driver's seat, having an authorised maximum weight of 3.5 tonnes, first testing costs Rwf34,940, while reinspection is Rwf17,470.

ALSO READ: Motorists, environmentalists weigh in on vehicle emissions testing

Vehicles in the following categories will pay Rwf51,578 for first inspection and Rwf25,789 for reinspection: Passenger vehicles with 9-18 seats, excluding the driver, and those exceeding 18 seats up to 30 seats, excluding the driver), and passenger vehicles (over 30 seats, excluding driver), goods vehicles (1.5-3.5 tonnes), goods vehicles (3.5-5 tonnes), and goods vehicles (5-7 tonnes), goods vehicles (over 7 tonnes).

Any other motor vehicle assigned to different duties, which were not mentioned, have to pay Rwf49,914 for the first inspection, and Rwf24,957 for reinspection.

Read the original article on New Times.

