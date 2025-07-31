Egypt: Minister of Foreign Affairs Affirms Egypt's Support for Sudan's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

30 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, conducted a phone call on Wednesday, July 30, with the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sudan, Omar Siddiq.

Minister Abdelatty affirmed the close and historical relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

In this context, he reviewed Egypt's ongoing efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Sudan and preserving the resources of the brotherly Sudanese people, including discussions within the framework of the International Quartet on Sudan, in which Egypt is actively engaged.

Moreover, the Foreign Minister reiterated Egypt's continued support for Sudan's sovereignty, national institutions, unity and territorial integrity, as well as its rejection of any measures that threaten the unity of brotherly Sudan.

For his part, the Sudanese Minister expressed his appreciation for Egypt's continued support of Sudan, its sovereignty and security, expressing his aspiration to further enhance bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

