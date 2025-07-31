East Africa: Samia to Officially Launch East Africa's Commercial Logistics Hub At Ubungo

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIAN President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to officiate the launch of the East African Community Commercial and Logistics Centre (EACLC) worth 255bn/- in a colourful event to be held on August 1, 2025.

Speaking to journalists today, July 30, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, has called on businessmen to seize the opportunity to invest in the market located in Ubungo to grow the country's economy.

"The government, considering the investment environment, found an investor who has developed a large trade and transportation center in the old stand with supermarkets, modern stores, modern parking, office spaces, and many others that are rented to Tanzanians and non-Tanzanians.

He said the market, which began construction in May 2023, has more than 2,000 shops.

"After completing it, President Samia has given us a great honor to come and launch it to start its work as expected and we expect the presence of traders who have taken over the shops now and those who will come, we invite them to participate in this great event, the government invites them to come and do business by renting or in a manner that will be directed when you arrive," he emphasized.

He said the investment in the Ubungo market is a strategic investment between investors from China and the Tanzanian government.

Chalamila has reassured Tanzanians that the market will not be affected by the Kariakoo market so traders are excited about the opportunity.

"Being built by the Chinese does not mean that they have taken over Tanzanian businesses and traders' markets is a partnership system in which the government ensures that the projects will be productive for Tanzanians and international issues."

He added, "Here in Dar, we are doing many systems. We once did a partnership construction in the area where DDC Kariakoo was, we entered into a partnership, and now the business is ongoing. But a few years ago, the Tanzanian government,t through the University of Dar Es Salaam, entered into a partnership to build the Mlimacity area.

He called on Tanzanians to show up at the launch, and those who want to become investors to come to the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) so they can get important information on how to invest in productive projects.

Regarding the National Teams Competition playing the famous domestic leagues CHAN2024, which is expected to start on August 2, 2025, Chalamila said the government has provided 100 buses to each District in the Region to transport fans to the stadium.

"On the two dates from 11 pm, the game will start early to fill the Dar es Salaam regional stadium in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports. We have prepared 100 buses for each district that will help load Tanzanian fans who will cheer for our team."

He also explained that they have prepared a special procedure through the regional trade office for all traders to have trade fairs around the stadium and asked the traders to come to the regional commissioner's office to get the procedure.

"All hotel owners, bodabodas, bajajis, and bolts should ensure that they provide the same services to serve the people who will come."