Ethiopia: 'Mothers Going to Bed After One Loaf of Bread a Day': Drought Devastates Thousands in Central and South Gondar

Addis Abeba- Severe drought conditions in Ethiopia's Amhara regional state are affecting tens of thousands in both Central and South Gondar zones, leading to widespread food insecurity, livestock deaths, and internal migration.

In Central Gondar Zone's West Belesa district, more than 32,000 people in six kebeles--Sami, Lava Mariam, Asawgari, Jandab, Laye, and Sera--are facing acute food shortages due to a prolonged lack of rainfall, according to Wasihun Kefyalew, head of the Central Gondar zone agriculture office. "3,000 hectares of crops have been damaged" and "over 1,200 animals" have perished since May 2025, he told Addis Standard.

The drought, triggered by the late and insufficient onset of the rainy season, has devastated both crop and livestock farming in these lowland communities. "It's a very serious drought. We're just surviving," said one farmer from around Arbaya town, who spoke under anonymity. A father of six, he described a reality of selling wood and cow dung for survival while relying on sorghum rations provided by the government every two months. "We have nothing to wear; we're naked. In the end, life goes on--whether you've eaten or not--until you die.

The farmer added that residents are increasingly migrating to areas like Humera and Metema. In the past, holidays were marked with livestock slaughter, but "now that's gone," he said. "One heifer is shared among an entire community."

Abu Muche, another local farmer, observed that the traditional farming season, which used to last until January, is now cut short by October due to failed rains and low yields. "There are sad mothers who go to bed after tasting just one loaf of bread for coffee and breakfast," he said, calling for urgent aid.

In the neighboring South Gondar Zone, the Disaster Prevention and Food Security Office reported that over 175,000 people across 57 kebeles in seven districts are experiencing similar drought conditions. Abebaw Ayenew, a communications expert at the office, told Deutsche Welle that the government has distributed 12,419 quintals of food grains to affected areas including Ebinat, Samada, Sede Muja, and Meket.

However, residents say the aid is insufficient. A witness from Lay Gaint district told Deutsche Welle that locals "have nothing to eat," and many are resorting to migration. Mitraba, Daba Wotokos, Lay Negala, and Tach Negala kebeles were named among the hardest-hit.

Another farmer stated that while those with livestock try to survive by selling animals to buy expensive grain, "it's not a sustainable solution," especially for those without assets. "Young people try to work daily labor to survive, but since there's no work available, their choice is to go to other areas and migrate," he added.

While Abebaw said there's no official displacement, he acknowledged that people may be moving elsewhere in search of employment. According to the office, the drought has impacted 57 of the 398 rural kebeles in the 13 districts of South Gondar.

The crisis unfolding across both zones underscores the growing toll of climate-induced disasters on Ethiopia's most vulnerable rural populations.