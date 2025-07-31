Somalia's Lower House Speaker Visits Bakool Region Amid Al-Shabaab Blockade

Huddur, Bakool — The Speaker of Somalia's House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), arrived on Wednesday in the southwestern town of Xuddur, the administrative capital of Bakool region, as part of a high-level federal delegation aiming to strengthen cooperation with local authorities.

Speaker Madobe was warmly welcomed at Xuddur airport by the President of South West State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen), along with regional ministers, federal and state lawmakers, traditional elders, and community members.

The visit is part of broader efforts by the federal government to reinforce collaboration with Somalia's Federal Member States, particularly on matters related to security coordination, governance, and development.

During his stay in Xuddur, Speaker Madobe is expected to hold a series of meetings with the Bakool regional administration, local district officials, military commanders, and community leaders.

According to officials, the discussions will focus on enhancing federal support for regional stability, improving public service delivery, and intensifying the fight against Al-Shabaab insurgents.

The visit comes at a critical time as the Bakool region continues to face persistent security challenges and limited infrastructure, despite recent efforts by both federal and state authorities to expand governance and reassert control in rural areas.

Speaker Madobe's tour underscores the federal government's push to engage more directly with communities in Somalia's regions, amid a fragile political environment and ongoing transition from African Union-led security operations to full Somali control.