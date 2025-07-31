Africa: Somali PM Meets AU Special Representative Amid Ongoing Security Transition

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday received the African Union's newly appointed Special Representative to Somalia, Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, for talks centered on the country's fragile security transition and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's office in Mogadishu, was also attended by Diene's deputy, Mouktar Ousman Karie, and comes amid heightened concerns over Somalia's ability to assume full responsibility for national security as African Union troops continue their drawdown under the Somali Transition Plan (STP).

In remarks following the meeting, Prime Minister Barre welcomed the AU delegation and praised the African Union Mission in Somalia for its continued support in the fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group.

He noted "important gains" made by Somali forces in recent months and reaffirmed his government's commitment to eliminating extremist threats.

Ambassador Diene, who was recently appointed to lead AUSSOM, thanked the Prime Minister for the warm reception and lauded both the Somali government and its people for their resilience and determination in the pursuit of peace and stability.

"The African Union remains fully committed to supporting Somalia's security transition," Diene said, underscoring the bloc's backing for the gradual handover of security responsibilities to Somali security forces.

The visit comes as Somalia faces renewed militant threats in central regions, raising fresh doubts about the readiness of local forces to maintain control without external support. Despite progress in recent offensives, analysts warn that sustained international backing and institutional reforms are critical to long-term stability.