Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Celebrates Ex-Wife Marry's Assets Forfeiture, Auctioning in SA - Says He Reported Her Criminal Activities

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has disclosed that he was the one who reported his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa's alleged criminal activities, and has welcomed the recent forfeiture and auctioning of her assets in South Africa.

Mubaiwa has lost her luxury home in Pretoria, along with two high-end vehicles, in the neighbouring country.

On Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the Gauteng High Court's ruling from 5 December 2022, which stipulated that Mubaiwa's assets, a property in Sterrewag and two Land Rover Range Rovers, were the products of money laundering and illicit financial flows.

One of the vehicles has already been auctioned off, with the funds intended to compensate victims.

The ruling, which follows a preservation order issued in 2022, strengthens cross-border efforts to recover assets suspected of being gained through criminal activity. For Mubaiwa, the loss represents yet another setback in her ongoing legal battles.

In a statement released through his legal representatives, Machingura Legal Practitioners, Chiwenga hailed the development as significant and praised the collaborative efforts between the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe and its South African counterparts.

"Our client welcomes this significant development and commends the collaborative efforts between the NPA of Zimbabwe and its South African counterparts in pursuing justice across borders. The ruling by the Gauteng High Court affirms the principle that proceeds of crime have no sanctuary within the region," the statement read.

Chiwenga's lawyers also stated that the forfeiture of Mubaiwa's property would see the proceeds repatriated to Zimbabwe, in line with the global fight against illicit financial flows and the recovery of assets acquired through unlawful means.

The VP maintains that he reported his ex-wife after becoming aware of her alleged criminal activity.

"Our client wishes to place on record that upon becoming aware of the unlawful activities in question, he promptly reported the matter and has since rendered his full cooperation to the NPA. His actions were motivated solely by the national interest and in furtherance of justice and accountability," the statement added.

Mubaiwa, who has been in ill health for some time, has endured significant personal losses beyond the forfeiture of assets.